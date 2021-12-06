Search

06 Dec 2021

Eddie Hobbs to publish novel he wrote during Covid-19 lockdown

Kildare people bypass local hospitals in favour of Dublin ones - Eddie Hobbs

Eddie Hobbs

Independent publisher Ely’s Arch will publish the debut novel - 'First Heresy' by Kildare-based author and financial adviser, Eddie Hobbs on 15 February 2022.

Whilst Hobbs has published several books in the past, all have been works of non-fiction, in the genres of personal finance and wealth management.

Hobbs began writing the book during lockdown, describing it as ‘like The Da Vinci code but set in 14th-century France and Ireland.’

Publisher, Sean O’Keeffe, describes it as a historical novel with a twist of mysticism.

The First Heresy, bristles with contemporary events, characters and back references blending solid history with fiction and mysticism into a unique, fast-paced thriller which will have you on the edge of your seat.

Hobbs is the originator and presenter of Irish TV blockbuster series Rip Off Republic, which challenged the establishment orthodoxy and its insider cartels.

With The First Heresy, he has combined his love of history with his maverick and challenging perspective, which looks for connections across centuries of time, testing the perceptions not just of Christian-foundation myths but also of spirit-man and our destiny.

He is married with four children and lives in Co Kildare. 

