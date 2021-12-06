LATEST: 2,950 new cases of Covid-19 reported today

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it has today been notified of 2,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “During these winter months it is vital that if any of us experience symptoms of COVID-19, we isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test.
“We all know the actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering, meeting others outdoors where possible and, when indoors, opening windows and ensuring good ventilation, keeping our distance and, of course, coming forward for vaccination and booster dose when eligible.
“The ongoing efforts by all of us to work with the public health advice during this pandemic continues to be fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.