LATEST: Booster clinics in Punchestown Vaccination Centre this week

FILE PHOTO
A Walk-in Vaccination Clinic (Booster Vaccine - Pfizer) will take place this week at Punchestown Vaccination Centre, Naas for those aged between 60-70 years.
The Clinic will operate on Thursday 9th December from 4-7pm and on Sunday 12th December from 10am – 12noon.
The information was issued by the HSS's Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare division.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.