Virgin Media documentary on Deirdre Jacob and JoJo Dullard

Without A Trace: Ireland’s Missing Women is on Virgin Media
A new documentary about missing Newbridge woman Deidre Jacob is to air on Virgin Media tomorrow evening.
Virgin Media News Crime Correspondent Sarah O'Connor explores the most recent search for evidence in the disappearance of
Deirdre as well as Jo Jo Dullard and Annie McCarrick, who were all last seen in the Kildare or Wicklow area.
"Without A Trace: Ireland’s Missing Women" airs at 7:30pm, Tuesday, December 7 on Virgin Media One.
