BREAKING: Musical Society in Kildare postpones upcoming concert due to Covid-19 concerns

Pic: Supplied
A Musical Society based in Kildare has postponed its upcoming concert due to Covid-19 concerns.
Naas Musical Society (NMS) made the decision to postpone their upcoming concert "A Celebration of Song", which was due to take place Monday December 6 and Tuesday December 7 at the Osprey Hotel in Naas.
President of NMS, Mona Conroy told The Leinster Leader: "It was a very difficult decision but the committee had to put the safety of their members, families and audiences first especially with rising cases of Covid 19 and current restrictions that are in place."
Ms Conroy also said that if anyone has purchased tickets, a full refund will be available from the Moat Theatre Box Office.
"NMS would like to thank everyone for their support and are very hopeful of a quick return to the stage in March with their 2022 production of Oklahoma," she added.
