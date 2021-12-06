Search

06 Dec 2021

Kildare groups get money from dormant accounts

Finance

Kildare groups get money from dormant accounts

Dep Martin Heydon

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Minister Martin Heydon TD for Kildare South welcomes today’s announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, funding of €1 million to support 247 Social Enterprises across Ireland with their capital costs of which €40,882 has been allocated to Kildare based projects. 

“I am delighted that Monasterevin Community Centre (€10,000), Rathangan Day Care Centre/Parish Welfare Association (€4,710), The Acre Project (€9,569), The Piers Café and Community Shop CLG (€4,800), McAuley Place (€7,469), Willow Community Counselling Services (€4,334) have all successfully received grant funding which will further grow and strengthen their offering to the community,” said Minister Heydon. 

Funding can be used for the purchase of equipment such as outdoor seating and canopies, playground equipment, machinery, kitchen equipment, laptops, ipads and printers, training equipment, CCTV and so on. Grants are funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs). 

“I know these grants will greatly assist Social Enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic. Social Enterprises are at the heart of every community and I will continue to support our Social Enterprise sector to develop further in the future, creating jobs and having a positive impact in our communities. I would like to recognise the role of our LCDCs, who are administering this funding at a local level, your work is a valuable component to delivering such grants to local groups and communities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media