Search

06 Dec 2021

Kildare council emergency team meets over Storm Barra

Weather event

Kildare council emergency team meets over Storm Barra

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Storm Barra will bring strong gale force winds, driving heavy rain and flooding from tomorrow.

The storm is expected to impact County Kildare from early Tuesday, during the morning commute.

Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather asssessment team (SWAT) met with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, ESB and other and government departments and agencies this afternoon to discuss the implications of the coming storm.

The council is advising all road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the duration of Storm Barra. Cyclists and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to strong and gusty winds while high rise vans and heavy goods vehicles are also exposed to cross winds during these conditions. Drivers should reduce their speed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media