Search

04 Dec 2021

Kildare Property Watch: Sallins agricultural land fetches €835,000 at auction

On The Market

Kildare Property Watch: Sallins agricultural land fetches €835,000 at auction

The auction in progress

Reporter:

Reporter

In one of Jordan Auctioneers’ last auctions of 2021, they successfully sold 38 acres of non-residential land just outside Sallins in Co Kildare.

Before an attendance of about 20 people at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas last Wednesday, bidding was lively from the outset with the property opening at €500,000 and three active bidders throughout. The hammer fell for a price of €835,000 equating to almost €22,000 per acre.

The property was in an excellent location close to Sallins (3.5km), Naas (6km), Clane (7km) and the M7 Motorway. It is good quality land, laid out in three large divisions with frontage onto the local road of about 500 metres and it would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The purchaser is believed to be a locally-based person and commenting after the auction Clive Kavanagh said that “demand for agricultural land has remained strong throughout 2021 with a wide cross section of purchasers to the fore. The price achieved was exceptional but is a reflection of current market conditions and the location of this land, close to Naas was a driving factor.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media