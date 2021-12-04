Kildare Property Watch: Sallins agricultural land fetches €835,000 at auction

In one of Jordan Auctioneers’ last auctions of 2021, they successfully sold 38 acres of non-residential land just outside Sallins in Co Kildare.

Before an attendance of about 20 people at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas last Wednesday, bidding was lively from the outset with the property opening at €500,000 and three active bidders throughout. The hammer fell for a price of €835,000 equating to almost €22,000 per acre.

The property was in an excellent location close to Sallins (3.5km), Naas (6km), Clane (7km) and the M7 Motorway. It is good quality land, laid out in three large divisions with frontage onto the local road of about 500 metres and it would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The purchaser is believed to be a locally-based person and commenting after the auction Clive Kavanagh said that “demand for agricultural land has remained strong throughout 2021 with a wide cross section of purchasers to the fore. The price achieved was exceptional but is a reflection of current market conditions and the location of this land, close to Naas was a driving factor.”