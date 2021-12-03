Man accused of attempting to scam 123.ie, Naas District Court hears

File Pic: Naas Courthouse
A man appeared in Naas District Court accused of scamming the insurance company 123.ie.
Upon hearing this, Judge Desmond Zaidan remarked: “Was he Confused.com?”
Rafal Ornarowicz, with an address at 264A Moorefield Park, Moorefield, Newbridge, was accused of using a false no-claims bonus, resulting in a reduced insurance rate, on November 10, 2017.
A book of evidence was presented by gardaí to the court on Thursday December 2, while the hearing was translated to the 42-year-old defendant by a friend of his.
The judge sent the accused's case forward for trial at Naas Circuit Court which will commence on January 11 2022.
He also gave the defendant an alibi warning.
Naas Brian Byrne slips past the challenge of Tullamore Aaron Leavy during the AIB Leinster Gaa Club Championship game played at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.