Six month sentence for stealing from GameStop store in Kildare

A 20-year-old man received a six-month prison sentence on Thursday December 2 for stealing from a GameStop store in County Kildare.
Richie Maughan, with an address at 5 Baskin Cottages at the Baskin Lane Halting Site, appeared at the court via video link.
He pleaded guilty to stealing a number of “LOL” dolls from the Newbridge branch of GameStop on December 16, 2019.
The cost of the stolen dolls totaled €700.
Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant was identified by CCTV and that the property was not recovered.
Mr Maughan's solicitor, Aisling Murphy, said that her client has a one-year-old son and wanted to focus on being a family man.
She added that he wished to repay GameStop the money for the stolen goods and wants to return to his job as a landscaper.
The court then heard that Mr Maughan had 60 previous convictions, including 11 for theft and two for burglary; most of which occurred when he was a juvenile.
Judge Zaidan said that, after considering the evidence, he would sentence Mr Maughan to six months in prison, with a back-date of November 25.
He added that the defendant's appeal bond was €500.
