Search

03 Dec 2021

Six month sentence for stealing from GameStop store in Kildare

Six month sentence for stealing from GameStop store in Kildare

Pic: GameStop Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

A 20-year-old man received a six-month prison sentence on Thursday December 2 for stealing from a GameStop store in County Kildare.

Richie Maughan, with an address at 5 Baskin Cottages at the Baskin Lane Halting Site, appeared at the court via video link.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a number of “LOL” dolls from the Newbridge branch of GameStop on December 16, 2019.

The cost of the stolen dolls totaled €700.

Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant was identified by CCTV and that the property was not recovered.

Mr Maughan's solicitor, Aisling Murphy, said that her client has a one-year-old son and wanted to focus on being a family man.

She added that he wished to repay GameStop the money for the stolen goods and wants to return to his job as a landscaper.

The court then heard that Mr Maughan had 60 previous convictions, including 11 for theft and two for burglary; most of which occurred when he was a juvenile.

Judge Zaidan said that, after considering the evidence, he would sentence Mr Maughan to six months in prison, with a back-date of November 25.

He added that the defendant's appeal bond was €500.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media