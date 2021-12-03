Six month sentence for stealing from GameStop store in Kildare

A 20-year-old man received a six-month prison sentence on Thursday December 2 for stealing from a GameStop store in County Kildare.

Richie Maughan, with an address at 5 Baskin Cottages at the Baskin Lane Halting Site, appeared at the court via video link.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a number of “LOL” dolls from the Newbridge branch of GameStop on December 16, 2019.

The cost of the stolen dolls totaled €700.

Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant was identified by CCTV and that the property was not recovered.

Mr Maughan's solicitor, Aisling Murphy, said that her client has a one-year-old son and wanted to focus on being a family man.

She added that he wished to repay GameStop the money for the stolen goods and wants to return to his job as a landscaper.

The court then heard that Mr Maughan had 60 previous convictions, including 11 for theft and two for burglary; most of which occurred when he was a juvenile.

Judge Zaidan said that, after considering the evidence, he would sentence Mr Maughan to six months in prison, with a back-date of November 25.

He added that the defendant's appeal bond was €500.