PHOTOS: Fire service battles bus on fire near shopping centre

The vehicle on fire / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Firefighters a dealt with a coach fire at the Blanchardstown Centre shopping complex in Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident was located near the ice rink.
No injuries were reported.
There were some road restrictions in place at the time of the blaze.
The vehicle was later taken from the scene.
