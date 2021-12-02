Kildare Property Watch: Development site with two houses at Newbridge's Ballymany Park for €550,000

Two houses on a site in Ballymany Park in Newbridge will go under the hammer with REA Brophy Farrell this month with an advised minimum value of €550,000.

The properties present a development opportunity in an area of the town where housing estates are currently being developed.

The site is zoned residential/infill, and could be used for homes, a creche, playschool, B&B, health centre or office. The lot up for auction consists of two semi-detached houses, in need of refurbishment, at nos 3 and 4 Ballymany Park.

An aerial view of the site at Ballymany Park, Newbridge

They sit on a prime residential site of 0.408 acres, which has 100m of road frontage onto the R445, around 0.5km from the Curragh Plains and the M7 motorway junction. The properties are located opposite the entrance to the Keadeen Hotel.

Ballymany Park itself is a mature estate consisting of semi-detached homes.

According to the selling agent, the existing houses on the site could be enhanced and extended by a buyer.

No 3 Ballymany Park is a five-bed semi detached house, extending to 233 sq m and needs refurbishment. No 4 Ballymany Park is a three-bed house and extends to 111 sq m, and is also in need of refurbishment. There is potential for an additional detached residence at the side of No 4, subject to planning permission.

The properties are for sale by auction on the online Offr platform on Tuesday, December 7 at 12 noon. Registration and bids can be made at www.realestatealliance.ie/3-4-ballymany-newbridge- kildare-kildare/722889.

For more information and appointments to view, contact REA Brophy Farrell on 045 431327.

The site at Ballymany, Newbridge