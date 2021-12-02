PHOTOS: Car damaged in crash with e-scooter after dark

Damage to the windscreen of the car / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A collision took place between a car an an electric scooter in Dublin last night.
Photos by Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the windscreen of the car.
Damage was also caused to the front wheel area of the scooter.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said firefighter and paramedics from Dolphins Barn Fire Station responded to the incident.
A DFB spokesperson said: "We have seen a rise in incidents involving e-scooters".
