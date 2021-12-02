Kildare firefighter ‘Zippy’ Edmonds launches kids’ book with safety as its aim

There isn’t a parent out there that doesn’t love reading to or with their children. Books make imaginations explode, and we love to see it happen… but what if a book, filled with pictures and story also held some life-saving advice?

Tragedy can strike any household even the most cautious but luckily adults mostly know what to do and can take action — however, how sure are you kids know too?

Sadly, sometimes loud sirens, panic and disorientation can spell disaster and waste valuable life-saving minutes in crisis.

This is exactly the reason why Naas firefighter John ‘Zippy’ Edmonds set up a company called Quick Thinking Kids which he says has one goal in mind — “to make safety the norm for children everywhere”.

John is starting his product line with his first book, called Get Out Safely with Firefighter Zippy, which launched last week.

John Edmonds with his family members, celebrating the launch of the new book

John describes the book as “delivering the fire safety message to children in a fun, family friendly way and teaches kids the dos and don’ts of fire safety at home”

“I honestly believe this book has the potential to save lives,” said the firefighter.

First hand experience

John has seen when things can go wrong first hand; and has used his experiences and natural talent with story-telling to break down scary events into children’s stories packed with practical, life-saving advice.

The book features hand drawn images spread across each page, so that if a child can’t read the words yet, the images can tell the story too.

The book is suitable for children of any age, however it has a literature guide for self-reading from 6-9 years.

Zippy has a website www.quickthinkingkids.com where you can log on and secure your copy today!

'Zippy' with some of the crew from Naas Fire Station