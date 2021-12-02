Dogs, cats, snake and scorpion seized in apartment off N7

Some of the animals seized / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí and animal welfare experts have seized up to 38 dogs and puppies as well as animals in an apartment in Citywest.
Also confiscated in the property were cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.
A Garda statement said: "As part of a multiagency operation, Tallaght Gardaí with the assistance of the Dog Warden from South Dublin County Council and the DSPCA, have seized a variety of animals following searches of two apartments in Citywest, Co. Dublin, 1st December 2021.
"Over the course of the search Gardaí recovered 38 dogs/puppies and other animals which were being kept in inhumane living conditions. Other animals recovered from the premises included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.
"The animals were removed from the premises and have been taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.
"No arrests have been made at this time.
"This investigation is ongoing."
