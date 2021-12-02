Two people on trolleys in Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are two patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
However according to nurses the picture is bleaker elsewhere around the country with a reported 365 patients waiting for a bed nationwide.
At Portlaoise Hospital there is just one patient waiting for a bed while in Tullamore Hospital there are 10 patients on trolleys.
Lauren Holton , Zoe Callaghan, Roísín Dodd, Jordan Chu, Chantel Weldon, Abbie Greene, Steven Pinlac, Emma Cardiff and Jessica Behan (and of course Chucky the dog !!)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.