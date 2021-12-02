Search

02 Dec 2021

Contents of a unique Kildare property to be sold this week

Winterwood at Daars, Straffan

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

What with the onset of Christmas and the search for gifts with a difference a local house auction just might provide a few answers.

The contents of a County Kildare mansion will go under the hammer this weekend, after potential buyers have had a chance to view what’s on offer.

South Dublin Auction has been tasked with selling the contents of Winterwood, a 6,500 sq ft residence on 8.3 acres and offering  magnificent views across the gardens and towards the Dublin & Wicklow mountains. It’s located at Daars, between Straffan and Sallins.

Read more Kildare news

The property is being sold by locally based Goffs Property with Coonan Property acting as joint agents.

The public viewing of the antiques and contents of the property takes place  this coming Saturday Dec 4 (12-5pm) and  will be followed by a live online auction on Sunday Dec 5 (from 5pm).

Among the items to be sold will be 17 chandeliers; a 19th century rosewood chiffonier (sideboard) with 18 bevelled mirrors; glasses, champagne flutes and lead crystal decanters;  an antique (Louis XV) parlour suite; eight brushed chrome wine coolers;  an ornately carved child’s high chair; a circular dining table with 13 chairs; a variety of garden furniture and original antique mirrors bearing the names and logos of brewers and distillers.

Also on sale are jewellery rings, plant stands and a variety of furniture.

The full inventory can be viewed on the South Dublin Auction website or Facebook pages. 

https://www.facebook.com/southdublinauction

