Attempted burglary in residential area in Newbridge

Newbridge Garda station
Newbridge gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary in the town earlier this week.
The incident at Capella Court off Langton Road happened at 7.30pm on Monday evening.
Damage was caused to doors and windows at the property but no entry was gained.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.