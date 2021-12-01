Lorraine Keane is judge for Winter Ladies Day at Naas Races featuring Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle

IFTA-nominated broadcaster, influencer and fashionista, Lorraine Keane will head up the fashion judging panel for the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, 2 nd of January.

The Grade 1 race day is Naas Racecourse’s flagship race meeting and the opening card of the 2022 calendar at the Kildare

track.

The day offers racegoers a fantastic day of racing, fashion, food and entertainment.

Winters Ladies Day has a prize fund of over €3,000 including prizes up for grabs for four runners up as well as spot prizes from local boutiques in Naas.

The Winter Ladies Day winner will receive a €1,000 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas, a €500 cash prize and a luxurious stay in a suite at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel.

This year the theme of the competition is ‘Back A Boutique’. A number of Naas boutiques and shops have partnered with Naas Racecourse including Jingles, Aria, Emporium Kalu, Nicola Ross, Catriona’s, The Shoe Tree, Fabucci, Whelan’s Shoes and Diamond & Pearls.

The boutiques have generously donated vouchers ranging in value from €50 - €200. These vouchers will be awarded as spot prizes for stylish ladies the judges see on the day.

Speaking in advance of the fashion competition, Lorraine said, “Our theme for this year’s fashion competition is ‘Back A Boutique’. The ‘Back A Boutique’ campaign is about encouraging ladies to shop locally and choose their race day outfit, or part of their outfit from their local boutique ahead of the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle Day.

It’s been a difficult time for everyone, and boutiques and retailers were hit very hard so it’s important to support your favourite shop and shop local.”

Lawlor’s of Naas is located in Poplar Square in Naas and will open its luxurious new extension in early 2022. The renovation and extension will see an additional 74 bedrooms being added to the property.

Work is currently underway on a new ballroom large enough to accommodate 550 people, ‘Vi’s Restaurant’ and lots more. The interiors will feature a treasure trove of repurposed antiques and collectables which add a unique and elegant cocktail of glamour.

Jack Tierney, owner of Lawlor’s of Naas said, “We are delighted and proud to sponsor The Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle once again. It’s an exciting and busy time for all of the team here as we are getting set to open the doors to our fabulous extension in Spring

2022.

Our luxury new extension features beautifully crafted treasures we have procured from famous historic buildings and the look is as eclectic as it is glamourous. Lawlor’s is only 35 minutes from Dublin Airport and Naas is a great place to stay and enjoy all that Kildare has to offer from great shopping to exciting racing on our doorstep. It has been a tough couple of

years, and we are delighted to offer a good news story to begin 2022”.

The Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the first major race of 2022 and is a great indicator of what horses are set to make waves on the racing scene over the remainder of the season. It is the seventh year in succession that Lawlor’s of Naas have sponsored this race.

The previous two winners of the race, Bob Olinger and Envoi Allen went on win the Grade 1 Ballymore Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham festival.

General Manager of Naas Racecourse, Eamonn McEvoy said, “ We are really looking forward to the 2022 renewal of the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and we hope the race receives the same incredible support it has in recent years. The bar has been set very high by Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger winning the Grade 1 Ballymore Novice Chase at the

Cheltenham Festival. A huge thank you to our feature sponsors, Lawlor’s for their continued

support.”

There are seven races on the card on the 2 nd of January, with the first going to post at 12.50pm approx. Admission tickets are €15 online or €18 at the gate and a range of hospitality packages are also available.

For further information, to purchase tickets or hospitality packages call Naas Racecourse on (045) 897391 or visit www.naasracecourse.com

-