Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 1

The death has occurred of Deirdre CARTER (née Moloney)

Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by family members and in the tender care of the staff of the Hermitage Medical Centre. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret (Peggy). Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Karl, children Lynn and Ryan, sisters Susan, Bernadette and Mairead, brothers Liam, Noel and Brendan, father-in-law Jack, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Mary, cousins and her many friends.

"May Deirdre Rest in Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Big C Choir at www.gofundme.com/f/the-big-c-choir. You are invited to offer a message of sympathy and support to Deirdre's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.

The death has occurred of Henry Doyle

Grangeclare, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, children Catherine, Willie, Dessie, Dominic, Fintan, Colette, Fiona and Edwina, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mamie and brother Paul, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Henry rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.Please respect current Government and HSE guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Herbert

St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Kildare



Herbert, Anthony (Tony), St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins and late of Ballyteague, Co. Kildare, November 29th 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Betty, Michael, Liam, Anthony, Patrick, Geraldine, Eamonn and Keith, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Tony's funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/

Please adhere to all HSE Guidelines regarding Covid19 throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of Imelda (Josie) KIRWAN (née Barnby)

Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



KIRWAN (née Barnby) Imelda (Josie) - 29th November 2021 (Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of The Curragh Camp). Predeceased by her husband Kevin; sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

May Imelda Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Adrian O'Mara

Ardree, Athy, Kildare



On Thursday, November 25th, Adrian passed away, peacefully, in his sleep at his home, in Ardree, Athy. Adored Dad to Toni and Julia, their mother and his dearest friend Brigit O'Mara. Loving Grandad to Liam, Kailen and Ronin and great-grandad to Amelia and Mason. Brother to Mick, Ray and Lilly. Forever loved by his daughters, siblings, son-in-law David Sturges,Toni's partner Michael Gilmore, granddaughter-in-law Kaoife, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, his many friends, neighbours and his treasured dog Lassie.

Adrian will be forever missed.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 1st December. Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

A cremation service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday, 2nd December, in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. The service will be live streamed, see link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Those who would like to attend the service but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.