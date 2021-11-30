Large sum of money allocated to Kildare's Moore Abbey

File pic: Moore Abbey Woods, Monasterevin
Over €87,000 in funding has been allocated to Moore Abbey in County Kildare, it has been confirmed.
The well-known land will receive €87,390 in order to improve footpath and cycle infrastructure between Monasterevin and the Woods.
In addition, €45,000 was also approved to upgrade the Old Kilcullen Heritage Trail, in order to connect heritage sites and provide a safe cycle and footpath between the different sites."
Fianna Fáil Senator for South Kildare Fiona O' Loughlin welcomed the news in a video on her official Twitter account, where she said: "We're so lucky to have lovely places such as this in South Kildare, and I think that they become particularly important during lockdown, (such as) when we were limited to a two kilometre or five kilometre journey, to encourage people to walk out or cycle to the woods."
Speaking on the funding to the Old Kilcullen Heritage Trail, she added: "Grants such as these are really important in terms of approving connectivity, our foothpath and cycling infrastructure to help keep everybody safe while we're exploring our own heritage and environment."
I am pleased to see €87,390.00 being allocated to Moore Abbey Woods to improve footpath and cycle infrastructure and €45,000.00 being approved to upgrade the Old Kilcullen Heritage Trail. #OurRuralFuture pic.twitter.com/RHL3qgEhEs— Senator Fiona OLoughlin (@Fiona_Kildare) November 29, 2021
