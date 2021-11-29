Kildare County Council launches ‘Access All Areas’ Initiative as Kildare Disability Week 2021 gets underway

Cllr. Michael Coleman, Cllr. Ide Cusse, Cllr. Joe Neville, Mayor/ Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, Jessica Holmquist, Celbridge Access Group (CAG)
Kildare County Council (KCC) has officially launched its ‘Access All Areas’ Initiative; just as Kildare Disability Week (KDW) 2021 begins.
KDW 2021 will involve schedule of events which will run until Friday December 3 2021.
According to KCC, the events scheduled "will focus on highlighting and raising awareness of the inclusion of people with disabilities in all areas of our community."
International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) will take place on December 3, with the objective of endorsing empowerment, and helping to create real opportunities for people with disabilities.
The theme for IDPD this year is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid world."
On the opening day of KDW, Kildare County Council launched ‘Access All Areas’ an award-winning initiative developed by Celbridge Access Group (CAG) which is aimed at supporting local businesses in making their Business Accessible to All.
CAG added that it is working in partnership with Celbridge businesses "to make people with disabilities feel valued and welcomed as customers."
Councillor and Mayor for Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil, who is also Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, joined KCC and members of the CAG for the launch.
Events planned throughout the rest of Kildare Disability Week include:
The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3.
It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.
People across Kildare are encouraged to get involved and mark the event by: wearing a piece of purple clothing, decorating your premises/shop front windows in purple, displaying messages on digital notice boards in support of day, and setting up a purple background for virtual meetings.
Kildare residents are also invited to join the conversation online and show their support by using the hashtags #IDPwD and #PurplelightsKildare.
Cllr. Michael Coleman, Cllr. Ide Cusse, Cllr. Joe Neville, Mayor/ Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, Jessica Holmquist, Celbridge Access Group (CAG)
Martyn Allan of IKEA with first customer David Bolger from Athy with Kieran Clancy, and Deborah Anderson of IKEA. PHOTO: ANDRES POVEDA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.