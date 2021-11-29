Search

29 Nov 2021

Four-year-old Kildare girl receives Irish Red Cross award for humanitarian work

Pic: Supplied - Zoey Coffey

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

One talented four-year-old girl from County Kildare has already received an award for the already notable and mature strides she has made in humanitarian work.

Zoey Coffey, who hails from Clane, received a special mention award in the Young Humanitarian Award category in the prestigious Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards (IRCHA), which was held in Dublin on Sunday, November 28.

She is officially the youngest member of the Irish Red Cross (IRC), whilst her parents Lisa and Adrian are also volunteers.

Zoe received the award due to her willingness to learn the CPR technique and promote it with her friends while in playschool, as well as amongst her family.

According to the IRC, "the prestigious Humanitarian of the Year Award is bestowed by the IRC on an individual for exceptional humanitarian achievement."

The winner of the prestigious Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Award was named as Tammy Darcy, founder of The Shona Project.

Meanwhile, climate activist Saoi O’Connor (19) scooped the award for Young Humanitarian of the Year.

Background:

Now in its fourth year, the IRCHA honours humanitarian excellence and leadership across six categories. 

The work of the volunteer-led IRC in Ireland, which was established in 1939, helps the most vulnerable people in Irish society.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, IRC volunteers have delivered almost 15,000 food deliveries to isolated and vulnerable households as well transferring about 1,000 patients to assist the national ambulance service.

With almost 3,000 volunteers and 78 branches across all 26 counties in the Republic, the IRC provides a wide range of services, including First Aid (delivery and training), Youth Services, Community Support, Emergency Relief (floods & extreme weather), Migration, Lake & Mountain Rescue; and Prison programmes.

