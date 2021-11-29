Search

29 Nov 2021

Three warehouses proposed for Celbridge in County Kildare, planning permission documents show

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Three warehouses have been proposed for the town of Celbridge in Kildare.

Recent planning permission documents have shown Kildrought Developments Limited is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for the construction of three warehouses and associated drainage work at Crodaun in Celbridge.

It is understood that one of the proposed warehouses will be 200 sqm in area, while the other two will both be 276 sqm in area.

The total area of these proposed buildings will be 752 sqm.

The date received is listed as November 25, while the due date and submission-by date are listed as January 28 and January 7 respectively.

According to SoloCheck.ie, Kildrought Developments Limited is a property company that was set up in 2003 and is based in Kildare.

