Kildare Property Watch: Modern country mansion at Martinstown on the market

A large modern country house in pristine condition, situated on landscaped gardens, at Martinstown, The Curragh, is on the market for €995,000.

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers handling the sale of Woodstone Hall, a 4,800 sq ft four/six bedroom detached home set on 1.3 acres.

According to the selling agent, this impressive property is presented in pristine condition throughout by its present owners and has been maintained to a very high standard.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance foyer/reception/living area, a family sitting room, an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a utility room, a pantry room, formal dining room, four king size bedrooms with en-suites/walk in dressing rooms, a guest wc, a spacious gallery landing, a games room, a recreational room, and a large detached garage/garden annex.

The bright and spacious split-level family room has a wooden floor, a bespoke marble open fireplace with cast iron inset, a large feature bay window with recessed lighting, triple aspect windows, a high vaulted ceilings, and double door entrance.

The open kitchen/dining/living room has an Aga six-ring cooker with double oven, slow cooker and grill; a large feature breakfast island with a seating area; a feature fireplace with cast iron surround and double doors leading onto the garden area.

The kitchen at Woodstone Hall

The home also features a large, spacious games room, with seating and a bar area. This and the adjoining recreational room could also be used as additional bedrooms.

The detached garage/annex measures 1,100 sq ft and fits two cars. Its first floor studio/office has a canteen and guest WC, boot room, Velux windows, light fitting, and would be an ideal home office. The property boasts extensive professional landscaped gardens, a feature Wexford Beech Pebble outdoor recreational area, wind sweeping Wexford Beech Pebble driveway, bespoke children’s play area, double glazed Argon-filled windows, is fully alarmed and much more.

Woodstone Hall

The property is located in the quiet, rural setting of Martinstown, which sits on the edge of the Curragh, near Ballysax, Suncroft, Newbridge, Naas and Kilcullen.

Find out moreFor more information and to view the property, contact Leona Donohoe at Maura Donohoe Auctioneer on 045 449688 or info@mdauctioneers.ie.