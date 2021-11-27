Kildare Property Watch: Sallins apartment on market for under €200,000

A two-bedroom apartment in the centre of Sallins is on the market with an asking price of €195,000.

The property is located at Apartment 21, Station House in The Waterways complex, and features allocated parking.

The first-floor apartment is located two minutes’ walk from the train station, making it ideal for commuters, and is within easy reach of all the village’s shops and other amenities.

According to the selling agent Sharon Nolan, the property itself is in good order.

It has been freshly repainted throughout with neutral colours, leaving it ready for a new owner to place their own stamp on it.

The accommodation comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with wooden flooring, utility room with a washing machine and dryer, a modern open plan kitchen / living area with wooden flooring and a French door with side panel leading onto a spacious private balcony, which overlooks a landscaped roof top garden.

There is one double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and carpet, one single bedroom with carpet and a part-tiled family bathroom with a bath.

This home has storage heating, a coded refuse collection area, a lift in the building, one allocated car parking space and ample visitors spaces, all of which are monitored regularly. It has a D1 BER rating.

The home comes with an advised market value of €195,000.

Contact Nolan Proeprty Sales and Rentals on 045 855820 or 087 9824282.