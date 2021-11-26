Senator: New Primark centre shows 'a huge vote of confidence' in South Kildare

A Senator has said that the news surrounding a brand-new Primark centre in the county shows that the company has "a huge vote of confidence" in South Kildare.

Last month, Primark submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council to seek permission to develop a new €75 Million state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution depot facility in Newbridge.

As part of this wider investment announcement, they have confirmed that planning permission has now been granted for the development of a 500,000 sq. ft facility that will comprise of a distribution centre, warehouse, and office space on a 38-acre site.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin welcomed the news in a statement: "I am pleased to see the planning process for the Primark facility being approved so efficiently; ensuring we have a responsive and efficient planning process is crucial for us to ensuring that we can seize opportunities quickly."

"Newbridge has truly become a major national retail centre in recent years."

The Fianna Fáil politician continued: "We are delighted to have one of Irelands largest shopping centres outside Dublin, Whitewater as well as a sizable Penneys and a plethora of small independent retailers.

"The fact that Newbridge has been chosen for a €75 million distribution facility to be constructed is a huge vote of confidence in our retail and distribution sectors in South Kildare.

"Primark choosing Newbridge for a major European wide distribution centre shows how respected Newbridge, and Kildare, is in terms of retail," she concluded.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin made headlines throughout the country this week after she proposed a bank holiday to coincide with RTÉ's Late Late Toy Show.