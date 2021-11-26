Search

26 Nov 2021

Senator: New Primark centre shows 'a huge vote of confidence' in South Kildare

Senator: New Primark centre shows 'a huge vote of confidence' in South Kildare

A design image of the new facility / PHOTO: PRIMARK

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator has said that the news surrounding a brand-new Primark centre in the county shows that the company has "a huge vote of confidence" in South Kildare.

Last month, Primark submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council to seek permission to develop a new €75 Million state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution depot facility in Newbridge.

As part of this wider investment announcement, they have confirmed that planning permission has now been granted for the development of a 500,000 sq. ft facility that will comprise of a distribution centre, warehouse, and office space on a 38-acre site.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin welcomed the news in a statement: "I am pleased to see the planning process for the Primark facility being approved so efficiently; ensuring we have a responsive and efficient planning process is crucial for us to ensuring that we can seize opportunities quickly."

"Newbridge has truly become a major national retail centre in recent years."

The Fianna Fáil politician continued: "We are delighted to have one of Irelands largest shopping centres outside Dublin, Whitewater as well as a sizable Penneys and a plethora of small independent retailers.

"The fact that Newbridge has been chosen for a €75 million distribution facility to be constructed is a huge vote of confidence in our retail and distribution sectors in South Kildare.

"Primark choosing Newbridge for a major European wide distribution centre shows how respected Newbridge, and Kildare, is in terms of retail," she concluded.

