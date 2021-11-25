Planning permission sought for new Butlers Chocolates in Naas, County Kildare

Planning permission has been sought by Butlers Chocolates to open a new store in County Kildare.

Documents show that chocolatier is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for the change of use from retail to retail and café at ground floor level at 5 North Main Street, Naas.

Butlers is also seeking permission for the removal of: non-original and original single storey outbuildings to rear/side (23sqm); non-original internal stair; original and non-original internal partitions; the non-original canopy to side; and any non-original fixtures and fittings.

It added that the modifications have been sought for the internal layout at ground and first floor levels.

The replacement of a non-original entrance door to side with a window and non-original windows and door to front, and the provision of new signage and awning to front has also been sought.

Construction of new part single storey and part two storey extension to rear/side (21sqm) with roof terrace (21sqm) and a new external stair to rear/side is also being sought by Butlers, in addition to all associated ancillary, conservation, landscaping and site development works.

The date received is listed is submission-by date of November 24, while the submission-by date is listed as January 6 next year, and the due date is listed as January 27.

Established in Dublin in 1932, Butlers has a number of stores outside of Ireland, including in Pakistan, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

According to its website, the business now employs 400 staff throughout its factory in Dublin, as well as the Butlers Chocolate Café network in Ireland.