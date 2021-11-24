Search

24 Nov 2021

Man kicked his partner and set fire to her clothes

Incident

Naas Courthouse

A man kicked his partner and dragged her to the ground by the hair after she said she had no money to buy cannabis, it’s been alleged.

Naas District Court heard on November 17 that the alleged incident took place on November 27, 2020 and that the woman was kicked in the rear end as she left the caravan.

The court from Gda Ken McLoughlin that the defendant later grabbed the bicycle and swung it at her.

It was also claimed that the defendant set fire to her clothes outside the caravan and a day later she was assaulted outside the caravan and this was seen by three witnesses.

The injured party had bruising to a leg, ankle and arm. 

The garda also said that the defendant will not allow her to contact her family and he has her phone, which she can access only when he is present.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the allegations are not minor and he will likely refuse jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case  for the preparation of a book of evidence and consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Local News

