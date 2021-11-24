Deaths in County Kildare

Henk van Zegveld, Dunmurray Road, Kildare Town, / Kilcullen

November 15. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cathy, children Lizet and Mariska, step children Aubrey and Lynn, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Chris, Olaf, Tess, Arthur, Freya and Julia, sisters Els and Andrea, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Gerry Cannon, Allenwood South, Allenwood

November 22. Suddenly at home. Son of the late Maura and Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Stacey and Nicole, sons Dean and Jason, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Stephen, daughters-in-law Claire and Mary, grandchildren Lucie-Lou, Emilie-Rose, Jayden and Cassie, sister Linda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gerry rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Francis (Franny) Brogan, Dara Park, Newbridge

November 23. Formerly of Piercetown, Newbridge. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons David, Francis, Darren and Jason, daughter Jeanette and adopted son Ed daughters in law Michelle and Debbie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Francis' Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Peter Brady P.C., Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip

November 23. Retired councillor South Dublin County Council, formerly of Abbey Films), peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Predeceased by his brother Billy and sisters Anne and Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patty (Patricia) daughters Caroline and Denise, sons Peter, Declan and Garret, daughters-in-law Mary, Rachel and Marianne, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Stephen, Serena, Laura, Niamh, Dylan, Michael, Ruaridh and Aidan, sister Maura, brothers Frankie and Pat, Pat’s wife Deirdre, his extended Dobbs family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Thursday evening (25th November) from 4pm until 7pm for family and close friends only please. Removal on Friday morning (26th November 2021) to St. Patricks’ Church, Esker arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. Peter’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2EQlOl7MmNZZob7AtDraQ Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross.