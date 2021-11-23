Search

23 Nov 2021

'This service is vital': Senator says a chiropodist is desperately needed for Castledermot, County Kildare

'This service is vital': Senator says a chiropodist is desperately needed for Castledermot, County Kildare

File photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare Senator has said that a chiropodist is desperately needed for the town of Castledermot.

Labour Senator Mark Wall has asked the Health Service Executive (HSE) to redouble their efforts to find a replacement for the service in the town.

Senator Wall was speaking following the receipt of a reply from the HSE which states that the HSE have circulated an expression of interest to provide the service in the Town to all those registered Chiropodists/podiatrists with their service.

However, the reply went on to state that the organisation has not received a positive response to date, although the HSE did emphasise that it could continue to endeavour to secure a service for Castledermot.

Commenting on the reply, Senator Wall said: "This service is vital for those living in the town, particularly the older population."

"Many now must travel to nearby towns where they are finding it hard to get reliable transport but also, they are facing a cost of €25 per visit."

He added: "I am calling on the HSE to redouble their efforts to get the service back into the town, a service like this is vital to the health of all those who live in Castledermot and the removal of it is causing a substantial problem for many."

Senator Mark Wall also recently urged An Taoiseach Michéal Martin to show his support for the Permanent Defence Forces and for the govt to confirm that it is "committed to the future of the force, to rebuilding the force of 9,500 serving personnel and to addressing the pay-and-conditions problems that dominate the issues encountered daily by the Defence Forces and representative bodies, namely RACO and PDFORRA. 

IKEA already preparing to spruce up centre in Naas, County Kildare, planning permission documents show

Kildare publicans fear a second lockdown

Covid-19

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media