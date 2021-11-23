'This service is vital': Senator says a chiropodist is desperately needed for Castledermot, County Kildare

A Kildare Senator has said that a chiropodist is desperately needed for the town of Castledermot.

Labour Senator Mark Wall has asked the Health Service Executive (HSE) to redouble their efforts to find a replacement for the service in the town.

Senator Wall was speaking following the receipt of a reply from the HSE which states that the HSE have circulated an expression of interest to provide the service in the Town to all those registered Chiropodists/podiatrists with their service.

However, the reply went on to state that the organisation has not received a positive response to date, although the HSE did emphasise that it could continue to endeavour to secure a service for Castledermot.

Commenting on the reply, Senator Wall said: "This service is vital for those living in the town, particularly the older population."

"Many now must travel to nearby towns where they are finding it hard to get reliable transport but also, they are facing a cost of €25 per visit."

He added: "I am calling on the HSE to redouble their efforts to get the service back into the town, a service like this is vital to the health of all those who live in Castledermot and the removal of it is causing a substantial problem for many."

Senator Mark Wall also recently urged An Taoiseach Michéal Martin to show his support for the Permanent Defence Forces and for the govt to confirm that it is "committed to the future of the force, to rebuilding the force of 9,500 serving personnel and to addressing the pay-and-conditions problems that dominate the issues encountered daily by the Defence Forces and representative bodies, namely RACO and PDFORRA.