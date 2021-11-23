This Kildare Senator wants a new bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show

File pic
A Senator from Kildare has lent their support to a petition which calls for a new bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show.
Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin explained her decision in a recent statement: "Every year, all of us look forward to the last Friday in November."
"The Late Late Toy Show is an institution for children of all ages and has played a big part in Christmas for many years now."
She continued: "For so many it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.
"I feel it deserves to be recognised as a festive stand out in the lead up to Christmas.
"To recognise its significance in this regard, and to help children up and down the country prepare for the big night, I think it would be a tree-mendous idea to give them a dedicated bank holiday on that day."
Earlier this month, Senator O' Loughlin expressed support for St Brigid's Day (February 1) to become a bank holiday in order to commemorate frontline workers.
Ireland currently has nine annual bank holidays, although many countries in the EU have 12.
