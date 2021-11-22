Three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas hospital
There are three patients awaiting treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today - making it among the least overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today.
There are no patients on trolleys at either Beaumont Hospital or Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.
Five people are on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 16
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.