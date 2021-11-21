Kildare judge issues warning on bald tyres

File photo
A warning about defective tyres was issued by the judge at Naas District Court on November 11 last.
Judge Desmond Zaidan was hearing a case in which a motorist was being charged with having four bald tyres on his vehicle.
Addressing the court, the judge said the tyres of a vehicle were one of the most important things to check before setting out on a journey.
He added: “The tyres are all that separate you from the road so you must be mindful of that when driving.”
