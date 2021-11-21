Property Watch: Successful land auctions in south Kildare

The derelict cottage at Maganey
Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold three separate properties by auction on Thursday last. A sign of the changed times, according to the long-established auctioneering firm, two were sold online and one auction was conducted in person.
The first two lots sold were on the Kildare / Laois border close to Maganey, with Lot 1 comprising a derelict cottage on six acres. Three active online bidders fought it out before it was sold for €175,000.
Lot 2 was c 4.92 acres of agricultural land close to Lot 1 and again three bidders battled it out before it sold for €155,000, which equated to to just over €31,500 per acre.
Ardscull auction
The last property sold was at Ardscull, Athy, and this auction was conducted before an attendance of about 20 people. It comprised a former garden centre with glasshouse and bungalow on about seven acres.
Bidding for this opened at €250,000 with two active buyers before it was sold for €272,000.
