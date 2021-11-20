Kildare Property Watch: Acre and a half in sought-after Straffan for €225,000

An acre and a half of land at Castledillon, Straffan, will be auctioned with a guide price in excess of €225,000 at the end of the month.

The sale is being handled by Coonan Property.

The acre and a half of free draining land is situated south of the town of Straffan.

Castledillon is a beautiful rural townland less than two kilometres from Straffan and only 25km from Dublin City Centre. According to the selling agent, it has fantastic local and national access as it is equidistant from both the M4 and M7, giving great onward travel options.

The amenities of Straffan are on the doorstep and Maynooth is nine kilometres away.

The property itself has good road frontage along a quiet cul-de-sac. It is currently set out in superior quality free draining grassland and has mature trees and hedging marking the boundary line.

According to Coonan’s, it could provide the chance to build a dream home, subject to obtaining the relevant planning permission.

The property is being sold by online auction on Tuesday, November 30, at 3pm and the guide price is excess of €225,000.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “We’re delighted to be associated with the sale of this stunning site in what is an unrivalled location on the outskirts of Straffan. The current owners have landscaped the boundaries of the holding which has now matured to provide great privacy for any future home.”

For further information, please contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email: info@coonan.com.