Michael Collins’ ‘last words’ before Béal na mBláth assassination up for auction this month

The framed Michael Collins lot
The last known written words of Michael Collins are among a collection of memorabilia up for auction at the end of this month in Kells.
The two-day auction is being held by fine art auctioneers Matthews of Kells at their County Meath premises on Sunday, November 28.
Over 700 lots of jewellery, gold, silver and collectables will go under the hammer at 2.30pm that day.
Two days later, at 6pm on Tuesday, November 30, a 324 lot single-owner collection will go under the hammer. Included in this are Collins’ last words, written before his assassination at Béal na mBláth on August 22, 1922; old Irish silver, various paintings and sculptures, coins and Lavery bank notes etc. The catalogue is online at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com.
Public viewing in Kells commences from 11am on Friday, November 26.
