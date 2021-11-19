Kildare Gardaí investigating after burglary in the Gilltown area

FILE PHOTO
Local gardaí are investigating a burglary of a property in the Gilltown area.
The incident happened between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday, November 16 while the occupiers were out.
The property was broken into and items were stolen.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardaí.
