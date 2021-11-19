Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 19

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) McGrath

Moorefield Crescent, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Pettigo, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Kay and Jackie, son Gerard, sons-in-law John and Alex, grandchildren Gráinne, Shane, Niall, Róisín, Katie, Danny and Oisín, adored great grandchildren Oscar, Alanna, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Aoibheann, sisters Maire and Anna, brother Patsy, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dessie Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Dessie's funeral will be live-streamed on: https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish kidney Association". https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Charlie O'Neill

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



O’Neill Charlie, Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. November 2021. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget and sister Mary. Sadly, missed and remembered by his loving brother Paddy and sister Lila, nephews, and nieces Brigie, Owen, Laura, Maria, Leah, Lar, Emily, Johnny, Darren and Alan, brother-in-law Laurence, sister-in-law Hannah, extended family and friends who were a great support to him over the years and by the caring staff and clients of Mountain View, Nenagh.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, W91YN79 on Friday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral on Saturday to St. Kevin’s Church, Hollywood arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend Charlie’s funeral but cannot, may leave a personalized message for the family on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Doreen Kavanagh (née Wilson)

Kilcock, Kildare / Ballinalee, Longford



Doreen Kavanagh nee Wilson, late of Ballinalee, Co. Longford.

Retired staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Steevens Lane, Dublin, Doreen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16th November 2021, in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Doreen, predeceased by her brother Albert, will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Morgan & Albert, adoring grand-daughters Libby & Meg, sister Helen, partner Paul, Morgan's partner Gina, close friend Karen & family, sister-in-law Pat, niece Jennifer, nephew David & her many friends.

Reposing at JP Ward's Funeral Home, Sandyford Village (D18C8P7) Thursday 18th November from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service for Doreen will be held, Friday 19th November, at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross (D6WX296) followed by cremation.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral service and cannot, may leave a personal message for the family in the section marked 'Condolences' on the bottom of this notice.