Gardaí looking for witnesses after man used weapon to rob Kildare shop

A man carrying a weapon stole money from the till in a Kilcullen shop on Monday night.
The incident happened at the Daybreak store on the Athy Road.
There were no customers in the premises at the time of the incident.
Gardai said: "Gardaí attended an incident of robbery that occurred at a retail premises in the Nicholastown area of Kilcullen at approximately 9pm on Monday, 15th November 2021.
"A sum of cash was taken from the premises in the course of this incident.
"No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing."
