Kildare County Council confirms traffic management currently taking place in this area

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a traffic management system is currently underway in Clane.
It said in a statement: "Please note there will be essential road works carried out at Millicent Cross L2002 / L2004 on Tuesday November 16 until 6pm."
"Traffic Management will be in place."
KCC added: "Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
It also said that anyone with enquiries can contact KCC by calling 01 6286236 or by email at northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
