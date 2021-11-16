Judge criticises cost of insurance for young drivers in Kildare

Judge Desmond Zaidan has complained about the cost of motor insurance for young drivers in Ireland.

Speaking at Naas District Court on November 11, he also criticised the complicated terms and conditions what drivers must sign up to in order to receive cover.

He said: "Insurance is not cheap in this country.

"The insurance companies keep shifting the goal posts for young people.

"You're not insured on another vehicle if you're under 26 and have a full licence.

"It used to be if you were over 21 and had a full licence."

Judge Zaidan agreed that sometimes the terms and conditions of an insurance certificate can be vague and lengthy.

He urged a solicitor defending a client for charged with having no insurance to bring certain issues to the attention of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman who has oversight of the insurance industry.



He added: "The insurance companies need to be able to spell out the terms and conditions to ordinary people."

Judge Zaidan made his comments during a case in which a man was being prosecuted for driving his mother's vehicle.

His mother was insured for driving the vehicle but he wasn't despite having a full driving licence as he needed to be aged over 26 years old.



The defendant was later fined €400 for having no insurance.

Elsewhere at the court sitting in Naas, Judge Zaidan called for driving licences in individual EU member states to be standardised so that they have equal validity across the 27 countries.