Kildare County Council announce new playground closure for two days

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that a playground will be temporarily closed for two days.
It confirmed that the playground at Monread Park in Naas will be closed for three days from Wednesday November 17 to Friday November 19 2021 inclusive.
This is to facilitate the removal of old bark mulch and the importation and spreading of new bark mulch throughout the playground.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
KCC said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
