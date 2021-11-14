Search

14/11/2021

Waste water ‘costing residents roughly €7,000 a year’, Kildare councillor claims

Waste water ‘costing residents roughly €7,000 a year’, Kildare councillor claims

Cllr Brendan Weld

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

A Fine Gael councillor has claimed that residents at two separate areas in Kildare are spending roughly €7,000 a year to manage waste water.

Cllr Brendan Weld told Kildare County Council (KCC) at the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting last Friday that these residents are suffering a “huge amount of stress” due to the issue.

He said: “There is currently no mechanism in place because the two plants at The Close in Tirmoghan and Ballagh Woods in Donadea are both served by private waste water treatment plants. There is now a major threat of pollution to the area,” he added.

Cllr Weld also said that the waste is even making it onto footpaths intended for schoolchildren and also into local ditches.

“Residents have even spent €2,500 for a new pump out of their own money,” he added.

Cllr Weld also told KCC that he wanted a report on the issue for every month that it is not resolved: “I will convert this to a motion for the next meeting.”

A representative for the council's Environmental Department backed up Cllr Weld's concerns: “The Close is the biggest issue for us, as you can see the damage being done. “There is a risk present for both humans and the environment at these sites,” they added. KCC said that it would be open to consulting residents at both sites.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media