Kildare gardaí stop motorist for speeding at 123kph in a 60kph zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have confirmed that they have stopped a motorist for speeding at 123kph in a 60kph zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver after they were found speeding.
It explained: "The driver informed Garda that they were in a hurry to Court."
"They earned another trip to Court & now risk losing their licence for 2 years, a €5000 fine & up to 6 months in prison."
