169 allegations in case involving Kildare man raping his own relative, Naas District Court hears

Naas District Court has heard that a Kildare man allegedly raped his sister on 169 separate occasions.

The defendant, who cannot be identified in order to protect the privacy of the injured party, is accused of committing the offences during the 1970s, up until 1979.

A book of evidence in the case was brought before gardaí in the court on Wednesday, November 10.

During the hearing, gardaí informed Judge Desmond Zaidan that both the accused and the alleged injured party were both underage when the abuse started.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed that they have no concerns regarding the man's fitness to stand trial.

The judge has sent forward the case, including the book of evidence for all 169 alleged offences, for a trial by jury in the Central Criminal Court.

He agreed to continue the defendant's bail under the same terms and conditions, and also gave the accused an alibi warning.