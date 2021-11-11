Search

11/11/2021

169 allegations in case involving Kildare man raping his own relative, Naas District Court hears

169 allegations in case involving Kildare man raping his own relative, Naas District Court hears

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Reporter

Naas District Court has heard that a Kildare man allegedly raped his sister on 169 separate occasions. 

The defendant, who cannot be identified in order to protect the privacy of the injured party, is accused of committing the offences during the 1970s, up until 1979.

A book of evidence in the case was brought before gardaí in the court on Wednesday, November 10.

During the hearing, gardaí informed Judge Desmond Zaidan that both the accused and the alleged injured party were both underage when the abuse started.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed that they have no concerns regarding the man's fitness to stand trial.

The judge has sent forward the case, including the book of evidence for all 169 alleged offences, for a trial by jury in the Central Criminal Court.

He agreed to continue the defendant's bail under the same terms and conditions, and also gave the accused an alibi warning.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media