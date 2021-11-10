Major American fashion brand set to open in Whitewater tomorrow

The American Eagle store in Whitewater Shopping Centre
Top US fashion brand American Eagle is to open its doors in Whitewater Shopping Centre tomorrow.
The retailer will employ nine people at the Newbridge outlet and has invested €350,000 in its operation.
The Pittsburg-headquartered firm specialises in American lifestyle, clothing, and accessories.
A spokesperson said: "We are an American jeans brand rooted in authenticity and self-expression. We stand for individuality, freedom and difference.
"Our jeans and apparel empower our customers to reveal their true selves to the world – their style, their creativity, their stories, their strengths.
"Our brand celebrates those who won’t be contained by someone else’s labels. Real individuals with passion and purpose."
