10/11/2021

An Bord Pléanala upholds decision by Council to refuse planning permission for Monasterevin wind farm

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision by Kildare Co Council to refuse planning permission for a proposed new wind farm for the Monasterevin area.

Ummeras Wind Farm Ltd (Statkraft) proposed to build five 169m high turbines in the townlands of Ummeras Beg, Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower, Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

Last March, the Council refused the application due to concerns about an Air Corps flight path as well as ecological and road network issues.

The refusal was appealed to An Bord Pleanála which has now upheld the decision.

The Board referred to the maximum blade tip height of 169m of the proposed project which it said is within the area of a low-level flight route used by the Air Corps.

The Board added: "It is considered that the proposed development would endanger or interfere with the safety of aircraft or the safe and efficient navigation thereof and would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Over 170 submissions were made by local residents, politicians, Kildare Failte, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council and the Irish Aviation Authority to the initial planning application.

Residents also raised concerns about the possible impact the facility would have on the Ballykelly distillery project, the €5m investment in the Blueway Grand Canal cycle and walkways, and the development of Umeras Peatland Park.

The Monasterevin Rathangan Wind Awareness Group also raised these concerns with An Bord Pleanála after Statkraft lodged its appeal back in April.

