Prime premises in middle of Naas town up for rent

No 12 South Main Street in Naas
A prime two-storey office premises in the centre of Naas town is for rent.
The property is fully fitted out in accordance with its previous office use as Campion Insurance and measures 173.60 sq.m (1,869 sq.ft.).
The advertised rent is €2,500 per month.
The premises has one car park space to the rear.
Agents Jordan Auctioneers said the property is suitable for a number of uses subject to Planning Permission.
Adjoining occupiers include Kavanaghs Pub, Rustic Restaurant, Bank of Ireland, An Post and Elverys.
