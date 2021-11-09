Search

09/11/2021

Kildare County Council's Draft Budget for 2022 to be released online next week

Kildare County Council's Draft Budget for 2022 to be released online next week

File pic

Reporter:

Reporter

Kildare County Council's (KCC) Draft Budget for 2022 is due to be released online next week, it has been confirmed.

It said in a statement: "Notice is hereby given that the draft annual budget of KCC for the Financial Year ending December 31 2022 has been prepared and will be considered by KCC at the budget meeting to be held Monday, 22 November 2021."

"A copy of the said draft budget will be deposited in the offices of the Council at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, County Kildare on Monday, November 15 2021 and may be inspected there, free of charge, by any member of the public at any time while the offices are open for the transaction of official business."

KCC added that a hardcopy of the draft budget will be supplied to every person making application at a price of twenty euro, while a softcopy of the draft budget will be on it’s website from November 15.

Naas CBS open campaign in style

Too much strength and power for Scoil Eoin in the Leinster Schools 'A'

DART links to Naas and Sallins to be delayed for at least a decade

Meet the Newbridge girl who has her eyes firmly set on Go Karting gold

School drop off point needed in Sallins

Safety

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media